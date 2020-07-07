Back to overview
Home News KNOT secures long-term charter for shuttle tanker with PetroChina

KNOT secures long-term charter for shuttle tanker with PetroChina

  • Vessels
July 7, 2020, by Naida Hakirevic

Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS (KNOT), a joint venture between Japanese shipping major NYK and Norway’s TS Shipping Invest (TSSI), has concluded a first long-term time charter contract for a shuttle tanker with PetroChina International (America), part of PetroChina Company Limited.

As informed, the contract is for a period of up to ten years starting from 2022.

The contract aims to use a 154,000 dwt Suezmax tanker equipped with a dynamic-positioning system built in China by COSCO (Zhoushan) Shipyard Co. Ltd. to shuttle crude oil produced in waters off Brazil.

KNOT is a 50/50 JV between NYK and the parent company of the Knutsen Group. The KNOT Group has a share of about 40 per cent of the world shuttle tanker market — not including the number of vessels on order and shuttle tankers in Russia.

With the new contract, the JV will have 34 shuttle tankers in operation or on order.

Related news

List of related news articles