KNOT secures long-term charter for shuttle tanker with PetroChina
- Vessels
Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers AS (KNOT), a joint venture between Japanese shipping major NYK and Norway’s TS Shipping Invest (TSSI), has concluded a first long-term time charter contract for a shuttle tanker with PetroChina International (America), part of PetroChina Company Limited.
As informed, the contract is for a period of up to ten years starting from 2022.
The contract aims to use a 154,000 dwt Suezmax tanker equipped with a dynamic-positioning system built in China by COSCO (Zhoushan) Shipyard Co. Ltd. to shuttle crude oil produced in waters off Brazil.
KNOT is a 50/50 JV between NYK and the parent company of the Knutsen Group. The KNOT Group has a share of about 40 per cent of the world shuttle tanker market — not including the number of vessels on order and shuttle tankers in Russia.
With the new contract, the JV will have 34 shuttle tankers in operation or on order.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Eni extends charter for KNOT Offshore’s shuttle tanker
Italian oil major Eni has extended the charter of KNOT Offshore Partners’ shuttle tanker Torill Knut...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 4 months ago
Eni orders two new shuttle tankers for North Sea from KNOT
Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers (KNOT) has been awarded a contract to build two LNG-fueled shuttle tank...Posted: 4 months ago
-
Posted: 4 months ago
Knutsen to build Eni-bound LNG-fuelled shuttle tanker duo
Norwegian independent shipping company Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers (KNOT) has been awarded a contra...Posted: 4 months ago
-
Posted: 4 months ago
DSME Inks Deal with KNOT for Shuttle Tanker Duo
DSME has signed a contract with NYK Offshore Tankers AS for two shuttle tankers. ...Posted: 4 months ago