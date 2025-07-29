LNG carrier Mesaieed
Home Fossil Energy Knutsen receives second LNG carrier for QatarEnergy charter, eight more to follow

Knutsen receives second LNG carrier for QatarEnergy charter, eight more to follow

Vessels
July 29, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Norwegian shipping company Knutsen has taken delivery of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier that will be chartered to QatarEnergy.

LNG carrier Mesaieed; Source: Knutsen Group via LinkedIn

Based on a social media post by Knutsen Group, the new 174,000-cubic-meter LNG carrier delivered on July 29 is named Mesaieed. It is the second in a series of ten vessels the company will charter to QatarEnergy as part of the latter’s historic 128-vessel fleet expansion project.

South Korea’s HD Hyundai delivered the first vessel from the series, named Mraikh, a month ago. According to Knutsen, the unit is equipped with the latest energy efficiency measures, including an air lubrication system and LNG-compatible boilers.

Related Article

Other players will also contribute to QatarEnergy’s fleet expansion. One of them, China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited, recently held a naming ceremony for Al Mas’habiyyah, an LNG carrier forming part of its three-vessel deal with the Qatari giant.

