Two more LNG newbuilds making their way to QatarEnergy’s fleet

August 28, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

Two new liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers are joining the fleet of QatarEnergy, as part of its massive LNG shipbuilding expansion quest.

Wadi Al Sail LNG carrier, Source: Knutsen

As disclosed by China LNG Shipping (International), Fat’h Al Khair, the third and final vessel in a series of three 174,000-cubic-meter (cbm) LNG carriers, was delivered to QatarEnergy LNG Marketing by Hudong Shipyard in Shanghai.

Classified by ABS, the LNG carrier completed its idle SIRE inspection and is bound for Singapore. Its sister vessels, Al Tuwar and Al Zuwair, were delivered in May and August, respectively.

Another LNG carrier joining QatarEnergy’s chartered fleet, this time from Knutsen, is Wadi Al Sail, which is set to sail from HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Ulsan on August 29. The unit is classed by Lloyd’s Register and managed by Knutsen’s Nantes office.

This is Knutsen’s 34th vessel and the third vessel in the company’s series of ten to be chartered to QatarEnergy, following Mraikh in June and Mesaieed in July.

QatarEnergy’s historic LNG fleet expansion program includes 128 vessels, including 24 QC-Max size LNG vessels, forming part of its efforts to boost its role on the global LNG scene.

