New China-built LNG vessel named ahead of QatarEnergy charter

July 25, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited has held a naming ceremony for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier that will join Qatar Energy’s fleet at Hudong Shipyard in Shanghai, China.

LNG carrier Al Mas’habiyyah; Source: China LNG Shipping (Holdings) Limited

According to the Chinese player, the naming ceremony for LNG carrier Al Mas’habiyyah was held on July 22, 2025. This is the second of its three newbuilds built for QatarEnergy LNG, scheduled for delivery to its new charterer next week.

The first LNG carrier, Al Tuwar, was delivered to the Qatari player in mid-May to form part of its historic fleet expansion program.

Al Mas’habiyyah is a 174,000-cubic-meter LNG vessel from the fifth-generation Changheng series, developed by Hudong-Zhonghua and custom-designed to meet Qatar Energy’s technical standards for operating the world’s largest LNG fleet.

The vessel is also equipped with GTT’s NO96 L03+ membrane system, as disclosed by GTT’s General Manager for China, Adnan Ezzarhouni, who explained that the vessel’s name was inspired by the Arabic root masabih (lamps or sources of light), symbolizing guidance and energy. According to him, this is the perfect name for a vessel transporting cleaner fuel across the globe.

Source: Adnan Ezzarhouni, via LinkedIn

With a total length of 299 meters, a beam of 46.4 meters, and a depth of 26.25 meters, the vessel features a twin-skeg hull design and is equipped with multiple low-carbon and digital technologies. It was classified by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) and the China Classification Society (CCS).

