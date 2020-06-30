Knutsen takes delivery of LNG newbuild
- Infrastructure
Norwegian shipping company Knutsen has taken delivery of its newbuild LNG carrier Traiano Knutsen.
The vessel capable of transporting 180,000 cubic meters of the chilled fuel has been built for Knutsen by the South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries.
The vessel will enter into service under a long-term deal with Enel, Knutsen said in a brief statement through its social media channel.
To remind, Knutsen signed a 7-year with the Spanish energy company Endesa, part of the Enel Group, to transport LNG volumes from Cheniere’s Corpus Christi project in Texas.
This 7-year charter contract includes two possible extensions for seven and six years, and will partly cover the maritime transport needs under the LNG contracts held by both Endesa and the Enel Group over the coming years.
With the addition of Traiano Knutsen, Knutsen’s fleet currently stands at 14 vessels.
