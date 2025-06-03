Back to overview
Port of Corpus Christi reaches 'key' channel expansion project milestone

Port of Corpus Christi reaches ‘key’ channel expansion project milestone

Ports & Logistics
June 3, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

The Port of Corpus Christi has marked the completion of another milestone under a national infrastructure project envisioned to deliver ‘significant’ improvements at the port and, simultaneously, ‘reinforce’ the role of the United States within the energy landscape.

Courtesy of Port of Corpus Christi

As disclosed, under the four-phase Channel Improvement Project (CIP), the depth of the port’s ship channel has now been increased from 47 to 54 feet mean lower low water (MLLW). The channel has also been widened from 400 to 530 feet, with additional barge shelves, aiming to help accommodate the growing demand for larger vessels.

The newly expanded waterway is now anticipated to facilitate safe, navigable commerce for bigger ships and two-way traffic, which, in turn, could lead to more efficient transport of crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and other goods. As informed, the annual transportation cost savings are estimated to exceed $200 million.

Jointly funded by the Congress and the Port of Corpus Christi, with support from the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and private marine companies, CIP was envisaged more than thirty years ago as an effort to ‘enhance’ navigational infrastructure, the port’s representatives have explained. Construction commenced back in 2017. The project is reportedly valued at a whopping $625 million.

“The Corpus Christi Ship Channel Improvement Project unlocks a new era of economic growth for both the Coastal Bend and the nation. This commitment represents what can be achieved when we work toward a common goal: driving prosperity at home and strengthening America’s leadership in the evolving global market,” David Engel, Chairman of the Port of Corpus Christi Commission, commented.

Corpus Christi, recognized as the largest United States crude oil export gateway and the third biggest in the world, is said to move more than 2.4 million barrels of crude oil per day beyond the US.

Moreover, the port is the second-largest US gateway for LNG exports. The proximity of major production fields (Eagle Ford Shale and the Permian Basin) has allegedly attracted an excess of $65 billion in commercial investments to the Coastal Blend in the past decade.

Beyond infrastructural improvements, the port, nestled in the east of the Lone Star State, has endeavored to meet all environmental standards as a way to steady its own compass toward Net Zero. Deploying zero-emission equipment has been one ‘major’ path that Corpus Christi has taken.

In October last year, the Port of Corpus Christi Authority (PCCA) secured $105 million through the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean Ports Program, launched in February 2024.

In aggregate, the technological solutions the PCCA said would be deployed through this funding are expected to result in annual reductions of 186 tons of nitrogen oxides (NOx), 3 tons of PM2.5 particles, 650 tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) and 800,000 gallons of diesel fuel consumption.

