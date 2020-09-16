KR establishes LNG bunkering simulation center

September 16, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

The Korean Register (KR) has established a new LNG fuel and bunkering simulation center (KR LSC).

Courtesy of KR

The new facility is located at KR’s headquarters in Busan and officially opened on September 15.

Additionally, following the opening ceremony, a memorandum of understanding was signed between KR and Transgas Solution agreeing to build an operator training simulator (OTS) system which will be used to training operators of LNG-propelled ships and for ship-to-ship bunkering.

The KR LSC has been established to facilitate industrial growth across the LNG propulsion and bunkering sector, KR said in its statement.

The use of LNG as a ship fuel and demand for bunkering is expected to increase as a result of the International Maritime Organization’s regulations to reduce SOx, which came into effect at the beginning of this year, and with the strengthening of GHG emission regulations in the future.

KR said the simulation center will provide comprehensive technical services relating to LNG operations, including not only the customized trial and optimal operations for LNG fuel supply and bunkering systems but also conducting the detailed risk analysis for liquefied gas for ships propelled by fuels such as LNG, hydrogen, and ammonia.

KR will also collaborate with TGS to develop practical education and training programs for shipping companies, shipyards, and equipment companies, for example by combining the use of an operator training simulator (OTS) and virtual reality (VR) based on a real-time simulation of the LNG vessel fuel processes.

Meanwhile, KR has been procuring test technology for LNG-propelled ship engines and after-treatment devices through the Greenship Equipment Testing and Certification Center (TCC) established in Gunsan in 2015.

The newly established KR LSC will provide unified LNG technical services adding simulation technology and enabling the implementation of a pretreatment device for LNG fuel propulsion.