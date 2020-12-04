Kriegers Flak site boulder-free

December 4, 2020, by Nadja Skopljak

Asso.subsea has completed the boulder removal campaign for the Kriegers Flak offshore wind project in the Danish Baltic Sea.

ASSO was responsible for the boulder clearance of 68 turbine installation locations for jacking operations and all related MBES & SSS surveys, approximately 3500 targets in total.

The operations were executed in two campaigns, the first in August when MSV Astrea was mobilized and equipped with a chartered Tine Grab and Quasar ROV.

For the second campaign, ASSO’s trenching support vessels Aethra, equipped with a multi-functional plough, AssoGrapple with a grabber and a clamshell, as well as Orange Peel were mobilized in early October.

According to ASSO, the project marks a significant milestone for the company as it is the first time it has been involved as a main contractor with Vattenfall.

“We have been very pleased to work with Asso.subsea for the DKF Boulder Mitigation Works of the Danish Kriegers Flak project,” said Oliver Schelper, Package Manager at Vattenfall.

“The offshore works conducted by ASSO have been completed without any injuries, near misses or LTIs. ASSO did an excellent job offshore and onshore with a very positive spirit and at any time transparent and professional collaboration.”

Kriegers Flak will comprise 72 Siemens Gamesa 8 MW turbines installed 15-40 kilometers offshore. Once commissioned in 2021, the 605 MW project will become Denmark’s largest offshore wind farm.