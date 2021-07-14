KSOE bags order for LNG carrier quartet

July 14, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

South Korean shipbuilding giant Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) has secured two orders for the construction of a total of four LNG carriers.

Illustration. Image Courtesy: KSOE

The first contract, valued at KRW 457.6 billion ($398.2 million), has been signed with an unnamed European shipping company, KSOE revealed in a stock exchange filing on 14 July.

Under the deal, the two LNG carrier newbuilds will be built by KSOE’s unit Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI). They are slated for delivery by the end of September 2025.

The second order, worth KRW 453.6 million, has been placed by an undisclosed Bermuda-based shipping company.

The two newbuilds will be constructed by Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and delivered by late September 2025.

KSOE has so far this year won contracts for the construction of 163 ships valued at $14.8 million and is close to meet its annual order target of $14.9 billion.