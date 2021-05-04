KSOE bags order for LNG carrier

May 4, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

South Korean shipbuilding giant Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (KSOE) has received an order for the construction of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier.

The contract has a value of KRW 209.9 billion (about $190 million), KSOE said in a stock exchange filing on 3 May 2021.

Under the deal, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries (HSHI), a unit of KSOE, will build the ship for an undisclosed European shipping company.

The newbuild is scheduled to be delivered by the end of October 2023, according to the shipbuilder.

The announcement comes only a few days after KSOE unveiled a KRW 365 billion order for four very large gas carriers (VLGCs) on 29 April. The two 86,000 cbm ships will also be built at HSHI.