KSS Line orders dual-fuel very large gas carrier

January 20, 2021, by Jasmina Ovcina

South Korean shipping company KSS Line has placed an order for a dual-fuel 91,000 cbm very large gas carrier (VLGC).

The shipbuilding deal is worth KRW 87.6 billion ($ 79.5 million).

The VLGC will be built by Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering’s subsidiaries Hyundai Heavy Industries and is set for delivery in 2022.

The order is being reported just a week after KSOE secured contracts for two additional very large crude carriers (VLCCs).

On 12 January, the shipbuilder unveiled a KRW 197.5 billion ($180.1 million) contract for the construction of the VLCC pair.

The order was placed by an undisclosed shipping company from Europe.

The ships will be built by KSOE’s unit Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and delivered to their owner by 31 August 2022, KSOE said in a stock exchange filing.

In the first days of 2021 only, KSOE secured orders for eleven units, valued at about KRW 1.3 trillion.

For 2021, the shipbuilder increased its target to a combined $14.9 billion, Yonhap reported.