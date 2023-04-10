Kumiai orders 11 ships at CSSC Chengxi

April 10, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Japanese shipowner Kumiai Senpaku has inked a construction deal with China’s CSSC Chengxi Shipbuilding and CITIC Financial Leasing involving a total of eleven ships.

Image credit: CSSC

The deal comprises ten 84.500 dwt multiprupose cargo ships and one 17,000 dwt asphalt carrier.

CSSC Chengxi Shipbuilding said that the multipurpose vessels will have strong adaptability and high loading efficiency, and will be able to transport pulp, containers, plug-in electric vehicles, and other goods.

The ships will be fitted with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems, which convert nitrous oxides in the exhaust with the help of a catalyst into diatomic nitrogen and water. They will also feature open scrubber systems and other energy efficiency technology helping them meet the EEDI phase III requirements.

The 17,000 -ton asphalt carrier has a length of 160 meters, a molded width of 23.5 meters, a molded depth of 13.2 meters, and design draft of 8.5 meters.

The ship is equipped with three independent liquid cargo tanks, and each tank has 4 cargo holds, which can meet the requirements of most asphalt cargo terminals in the world. After completion, it will be put into operation on routes between the Middle East, Asia and Africa.