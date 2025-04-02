Back to overview
Langh Ship gets €35M from KfW IPEX for 2 eco-friendly feeder ships

Langh Ship gets €35M from KfW IPEX for 2 eco-friendly feeder ships

Business & Finance
April 2, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Germany’s KfW IPEX-Bank has decided to finance the newbuilding program of Finnish shipping company Langh Ship by providing €35 million for two eco-friendly 1,200 TEU containerships.

Courtesy of KfW IPEX

Last month, Langh Ship welcomed the first of three feeder ships. The naming ceremony for Ingrid was held at the PaxOcean shipyard in Zhoushan, China, on March 15, 2025.

The design of the ships, which are optimized for carrying 45-foot containers both in the holds and on deck, was developed by Langh Ship in collaboration with the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI).

The new feeder vessels are equipped with a two-stroke, slow-speed main engine by German engine manufacturer MAN for good fuel economy. Langh Ship’s sister company Langh Tech provides a range of green tech solutions: hybrid scrubbers and a ballast water management system (BWMS).

A technical highlight of the ships is the preparation of the exhaust gas cleaning system for the installation of an onboard carbon capture system which is based on the idea of circularity. The system has been developed by Langh Tech and captures CO2 from the exhaust gas flow, enabling a reduction of ship’s CO2 emissions by 20-50 percent.

The captured CO2 is then chemically bound into sodium carbonate, which can be utilized in a variety of other industrial applications. This helps to establish a circular economy across different sectors and accelerate decarbonization.

“With this financing we underline our commitment to support innovative vessels that advance the decarbonisation in the European maritime sector,” Andreas Ufer, Member of the Management Board of KfW IPEX-Bank, commented.

The ships will be chartered to the UK-based ocean transport company Borchard Lines.

In related news, KfW IPEX-Bank revealed in February this year that it would finance the fleet renewal program of the British shipping company Carisbrooke Shipping with financing amounting to around €26 million. The funds will be used to finance the construction of two identical 7,700 dwt general cargo vessels, which the company ordered from Thecla Bodewes Shipyards in the Netherlands.

