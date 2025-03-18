Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding Langh Ship welcomes first of three 1,200 TEU green feeder ships

Vessels
March 18, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Finnish shipping company Langh Ship has received the first newbuild from a series of three eco-friendly 1,200 TEU container feeder ships.

Courtesy of Langh Ship

The naming ceremony took place at the PaxOcean shipyard in Zhoushan, China, on March 15, 2025.

Named Ingrid, the unit is one of three 1,200 TEU container feeder vessels to be chartered to the UK-based ocean transport company Borchard Lines. The ship is optimized for carrying 45-foot containers both in the holds and on deck.

In January 2024, Langh Ship celebrated the keel laying for the 17,500 dwt next-generation feeder.

The design was developed by Langh Ship in collaboration with the Shanghai Merchant Ship Design & Research Institute (SDARI). An innovative feature of Langh Ship’s new feeder vessel are the hatch covers. Onboard the ship, the hatch covers can be opened in three sections on the width of the vessel, which gives better accessibility to the cargo holds, even if the entire bay on deck is not discharged.

In addition, the cargo holds are fitted with cell guides, which can be adjusted in sections between 40’ and 45’ container positions, which further increases the flexibility to the vessel’s cargo areas. The hull lines of the vessel were optimized such, that cargo capacity could be maximized while minimizing energy consumption and still being able to keep a speed of 18 knots if needed.

Featuring a length of 150 meters and a width of 27 meters, the new feeder vessel is equipped with a two-stroke, slow-speed main engine for advanced fuel economy and a range of green tech solutions by Langh Ship’s sister company Langh Tech.

Among those is the hybrid scrubber from Langh Tech, which may be operated continuously in closed-loop mode without time restrictions. The exhaust gas cleaning system onboard has been prepared for the installation of Langh Tech’s new onboard carbon capture system, which is based on the idea of circularity. The system captures CO2 from the exhaust gas flow, enabling a reduction of the ship’s CO2 emissions by 20-50 percent. The captured CO2 is then chemically bound into sodium carbonate, which can be utilized in a variety of other industrial applications. This helps to establish a circular economy across different sectors and accelerate decarbonization, as per the company.

Langh Tech’s carbon capture system can also be operated while the vessel is burning biofuels. This could bring the ship’s CO2 emissions down to zero in the future.

Furthermore, Langh Ship’s new vessel is equipped with a ballast water management system (BWMS) from Langh Tech, and it has a place reservation for batteries, which is a new development area within Langh Tech.

Last year, the third vessel in Langh Ship’s eco-friendly multipurpose (MPP) newbuilding series was named. After welcoming the final vessel from the batch, Sofia, the company has completed the 7,800 dwt MPP series. Like its sister vessels, Sofia is purposely built to carry the stainless steel coils that Outokumpu produces in Finland. The liner service is established between Outokumpu factories in Tornio, Finland and Terneuzen in the Netherlands.

