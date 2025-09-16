Langh Ship
Home Shipbuilding Trio complete: Langh Ship receives last green feeder vessel from PaxOcean

Vessels
September 16, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Finland-based maritime transport company Langh Ship has taken delivery of the third and final unit in a series of eco-friendly container feeder ships built by the PaxOcean shipyard in Zhoushan, China.

Courtesy of PaxOcean

According to both of the companies, a naming ceremony for the vessel was held on September 12, whereupon the newbuild was officially christened as Martta.

As disclosed, now that the 150-meter-long and 27-meter-wide ship has been handed over, it will join its sister vessels, Ingrid and Lene, that were added to their owner’s roster earlier this year.

The 1,200 TEU Ingrid, which is the inaugural containership of the series, was welcomed in mid-March and is chartered to the UK-based ocean transport company Borchard Lines. Lene was named and turned over in Zhoushan in mid-June.

As noted, the addition of Martta completes the three-unit-strong order that Langh Ship had placed at PaxOcean.

Per PaxOcean and Langh Ship, all three newbuilds are fitted with the latter company’s hybrid scrubbers, designed by Langh Tech Oy Ab.

What is more, the trio has been readied for the Finnish player’s onboard carbon capture solution, which will work together with the scrubbers to cut down on carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions by what is estimated to be up to 50%, as well as for shore power connection.

It is understood that the main engine(s) of Martta, Lene and Ingrid have also been prepared to run on biofuel. The integration of technological solutions on the feeder trio is anticipated to further ‘enhance’ the newbuilding’s environmental performance, both in terms of fuel efficiency and emission reduction.

In addition to the three feeder container vessels, Langh Ship’s fleet currently also consists of several environmentally friendly multipurpose ships.

Among them are three dry cargo units, namely, the 7,800 dwt Lovisa, welcomed at the beginning of November 2023, Olivia, which joined the shipping player’s fleet in late January 2024, and Sofia, christened in the first stretch of May 2024.

On the other hand, in other recent news, PaxOcean Group, which is a member of Kuok Maritime Group, marked a milestone in July this year when Singapore’s first fully electric tug, powered by a 3 MWh lithium-titanium-oxide (LTO) battery system and engineered to support green methanol and ammonia integration, was launched.

OE logo

