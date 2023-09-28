Leclanché secures new ferry electrification project in Norway

Back to overview
September 28, 2023, by Ajsa Habibic

Swiss energy storage solutions provider has secured a contract with Norwegian system integrator Brunvoll Mar-El for the electrification of a conventionally powered Norwegian ferry.

Courtesy of Leclanché

Leclanché said it was selected by Brunvoll to support the retrofit of the MF Rygerbuen passenger and vehicle ferry into a zero-emission vessel. The ferry is owned by Rødne Trafikk, Norway’s largest family-owned high-speed boat company.

The vessel will be retrofitted at the Fitjar Mekaniske Verksted (FMV) shipyard located in Fitjar, Norway.

Upon completion, the all-electric ferry will serve the ports of Stavanger and Vassøy powered by a 940 kWh Leclanché Navius MRS-3 battery energy storage system equipped with a liquid-cooling system.

“We’re grateful to have been selected by Brunvoll for this important, Norwegian island and mainland-serving ferry,” said Guillaume Clément, VP eMarine, Leclanché. “This project will benefit from our vast experience in building a large array of marine projects.”

Leclanché is also supplying aG\NMC battery system with a capacity of 10,028 kWh for what is expected to be ‘the world’s largest electric-powered hybrid ferry‘ owned by Scandlines.

The company was also selected by elkon, part of Germany’s SCHOTTEL Group, to provide two 1.1 MWh Navius MRS-3 Marine Rack Systems for two new CMAL ferries that will serve three islands in Scotland’s Outer Hebrides islands.

