Lepta Shipping, MOL, and Union Maritime lead the pack with new orders

September 20, 2023, by Jasmina Ovcina Mandra

Japanese shipping company Lepta Shipping, a joint venture between Nissen Kaiun and Mitsui & Co., has placed an order for the construction of four 40,000 cbm LPG carriers with Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding Group, one of China’s prominent shipbuilders.

The LPG carriers are slated for delivery between 2026 and 2027 and will be dual-fueled, capable of running on both conventional fuels and LPG. The ships are valued at approximately $67 million a piece, according to Intermodal Shipbrokers. The vessels are expected to operate under charters with Belgium-based shipowner Exmar.

Several more orders have been reported in the tanker sector. Specifically, Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Co. (SWS) in China has reportedly signed a contract with UK-based Union Maritime for the construction of two tanker vessels with a deadweight tonnage of 115,000.

These vessels, set to be delivered in 2026, come equipped with scrubber systems, a technology designed to reduce emissions from ship exhausts. Each ship is valued at $66 million, according to Intermodal.

Similarly, Oshima Shipbuilding in Japan is said to have secured a contract with Greek shipping company Meadway Shipping & Trading for the construction of a 42,300 dwt tanker. While the exact contract value remains undisclosed, the vessel is scheduled for delivery in 2026.

Japanese shipbuilders secured more orders in various sectors, including a gas carrier with a capacity of 7,500 cubic meters by Kyokuyo Shipyard Corporation. The ship is set for delivery in 2025 contracted by Greek company Erasmus Shipinvest.

Additionally, Japanese shipping giant Mitsui OSK Lines has reportedly commissioned two RoRo vessels with a capacity of 7,000 car equivalent units (ceu) from Nihon in Japan, scheduled for delivery in 2026. The vessels are expected to be LNG dual-fueled.