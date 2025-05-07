Seaspan orders 11,400 TEU scruber-fitted containership sextet in China

Back to overview
Business Developments & Projects
May 7, 2025, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Canadian maritime group Seaspan has ordered six 11,400 TEU scrubber-fitted containerships in China.

Courtesy of CSSC

To be built by Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding (SWS), the newbuilds are slated for delivery in 2027-2028.

On April 29, 2025, China Shipbuilding Industry Trading, a subsidiary of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), SWS and Seaspan held a signing ceremony in Shanghai for the shipbuilding project.

As explained, the energy-efficient 11,400 TEU containership concept was independently developed and designed by SWS by integrating several innovative technologies.

The project will adopt a cross-border RMB (Chinese Yuan) settlement model, which is described as a significant step in promoting China’s currency.

Seaspan
Courtesy of CSSC

The newest order placed by the Canadian company comes despite the recently announced US tariffs targeting China’s maritime and shipbuilding sectors. The US tariffs on Chinese-(yet-to-be-)built vessels have already sent ripples through the shipping industry, with uncertainty weighing on ship owners and charterers.

The US fees of up to $1.5 million on Chinese shipping companies and Chinese-built vessels are scheduled to take effect in October 2025. The containership sector is projected to face a significant impact. The demand could potentially shift to smaller containerships as larger vessels (above 4,000 TEU) will be subject to fees, according to Intermodal.

In related news, Seaspan Energy, part of Seaspan Marine, recently wrapped up the inaugural ship-to-ship liquefied natural gas (LNG) bunkering in the Port of Vancouver, Canada. The ship-to-ship bunkering operation was conducted by Seaspan’s 7,600 cubic meter LNG bunkering vessel Seaspan Lions on January 30, 2025.

