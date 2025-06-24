Back to overview
Linde to supply gases for large-scale low-carbon ammonia project in US

Linde to supply gases for large-scale low-carbon ammonia project in US

Business Developments & Projects
June 24, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

UK-based industrial gases and engineering company Linde has signed a long-term agreement with Blue Point Number One, a joint venture between U.S. ammonia producer CF Industries and Japanese giants JERA and Mitsui & Co., to supply industrial gases to their 1.4 million metric tons low-carbon ammonia plant in Ascension Parish, Louisiana, U.S.

Linde revealed the company will build, own, and operate an air separation unit (ASU) to supply oxygen and nitrogen to the project, adding that it will invest more than $400 million in the new on-site plant, which is expected to commence operations in 2029.

As claimed, the on-site facility will be “the largest” ASU in the Mississippi River corridor of southeast Louisiana, complementing Linde’s existing hydrogen and syngas infrastructure in the area.

Sean Durbin, Executive Vice President, North America, Linde, stated: “We are proud to supply critical industrial gases to Blue Point, supporting their development of a robust supply chain for low-carbon ammonia. This will be Linde’s third state-of-the-art ASU supplying a major autothermal reforming plant which builds from our experience in developing similar facilities in Texas and Canada. It is also the latest of a series of investments by Linde in our U.S. Gulf Coast industrial gases corridor, increasing network density in a region where demand for industrial gases is continuously growing.”

Christopher Bohn, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, CF Industries Holdings, commented: “The Blue Point joint venture will help build a reliable and affordable low-carbon ammonia value chain to meet rising demand for ammonia as an energy source. For industry-leading projects, trusted partners are crucial. Linde’s experience in developing major clean energy projects, along with its technology and operational expertise, make them a strategic choice for the Blue Point project.”

To note, CF Industries and JERA executed an agreement to jointly explore the development of a low-carbon ammonia production project in the U.S. at the beginning of 2024. In 2025, together with Mitsui & Co., the companies formed a joint venture, with CF Industries holding 40%, JERA holding 35%, and Mitsui holding 25% ownership.

As already mentioned, the ammonia production facility will have an annual nameplate capacity of approximately 1.4 million metric tons, which, according to CF Industries, would be “the largest ammonia production facility by nameplate capacity in the world.” Construction is projected to begin in 2026, with low-carbon ammonia production expected in 2029.

