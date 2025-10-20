Back to overview
Liquid Wind set to commercialize FlagshipTHREE e-fuel facility

October 20, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Swedish e-fuel plant developer Liquid Wind has reached a new milestone in the development of its large-scale facility in Umeå, FlagshipTHREE, having finalized agreements for its commercialization.

Following the environmental permit granted by the Land and Environmental Court in Umeå, Liquid Wind and its partner Umeå Energi signed all necessary agreements to commercialize FlagshipTHREE.

With the agreements in place, the project has transitioned into the execution phase, with implementation activities ready to proceed.

Claes Fredriksson, CEO and Founder of Liquid Wind, said: “Our eFuel project in Umeå is now ready for commercialisation. Reaching this milestone is a significant achievement for our team, and we are grateful for the strong and constructive cooperation with Umeå Energi throughout the process.

“With all agreements finalised and the environmental permit secured, we are entering a new phase — one that offers investors a clear path to climate impact and long-term value. This facility is a replicable model for clean fuel production and a strategic asset for Sweden and Europe’s energy future.”

Jan Ridfeldt, CEO of Umeå Energi, added: “Our collaboration with Liquid Wind reinforces Umeå Energi’s position as a leader in clean energy innovation. The e-fuel facility is not only a climate investment — it’s a strategic infrastructure project that will strengthen the region’s industrial competitiveness.”

FlagshipTHREE will be co-located with Umeå Energi’s cogeneration plant Dåvaverket in the Umeå Eco Industrial Park and is designed to produce up to 100,000 tons of e-methanol annually, while capturing 150,000 tons of biogenic CO2 through carbon capture and utilization (CCU) technology.

The construction is scheduled to begin in 2026, and the plant is expected to be operational in 2028.

Last year, Liquid Wind signed a letter of intent (LoI) with shipping company Wasaline for the sale and purchase of e-methanol from the facility in Umeå, aiming to explore opportunities for fueling Wasaline’s hybrid ferry, Aurora Botnia, which operates the route between the Finnish city of Vaasa and the Swedish city of Umeå.

