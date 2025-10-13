Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel Liquid Wind receives €3.6 million boost for e-fuel project in Sweden

Liquid Wind receives €3.6 million boost for e-fuel project in Sweden

Business Developments & Projects
October 13, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

Swedish e-fuel plant developer Liquid Wind has been granted €3.6 million (SEK39 million) in funding for its e-methanol project in Örnsköldsvik.

Övik Energi's CHP plant. Courtesy of Övik Energi / Liquid Wind

Liquid Wind said the grant was awarded by Industriklivet, the Swedish Energy Agency’s program supporting the country’s industry’s green transition, for the pre-engineering of its full-scale e-methanol plant.

The Swedish Energy Agency has assessed that the project will provide a solid foundation for Liquid Wind to move toward an investment decision for the planned e-fuel facility, paving the way for a future investment that will significantly reduce CO2 emissions by replacing fossil fuels in hard-to-abate sectors such as shipping, aviation, and the chemical industry. 

“We are pleased to receive the Industriklivet support for our project in Örnsköldsvik. It represents a strong commitment from the Swedish government that not only accelerates the transition to fossil-free eFuel production in Sweden but also sends a powerful signal to international investors and offtakers. It’s a clear endorsement of our vision to scale local and resilient eFuel solutions in Europe,” said Claes Fredriksson, CEO and founder of Liquid Wind. 

Announced at the beginning of 2025, Liquid Wind’s planned eFuel facility in Örnsköldsvik will be integrated with Övik Energi’s biofuel-powered combined heat and power (CHP) plant.

Using renewable electricity, the facility will produce green hydrogen through electrolysis and combine it with 150,000 tons of captured biogenic CO2 from the CHP plant to produce 100,000 tons of e-methanol per year, thereby enabling the avoidance of 200,000 tons of CO2e annually. 

Related Article

The Swedish company has also set its sights on the expansion of e-fuel production outside Europe.

At the end of 2024, Liquid Wind signed a collaboration agreement with engineering company SAMSUNG E&A to accelerate the development of e-fuel projects in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles