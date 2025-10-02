Back to overview
Home Clean Fuel HIF Global’s e-fuels facility in Chile receives EU RFNBO certification

Certification & Classification
October 2, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

U.S.-based e-fuels company HIF Global’s Haru Oni facility, located in the Magallanes region of Chile, has received the EU Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO) certification for the 2025/26 fiscal year.

Credit: HIF Global

The certification was issued by International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC), a Germany-based organization validated by the European Commission.

As disclosed, the certificate covers the facility’s entire supply chain, from CO2 capture to the production of hydrogen, e-methanol, e-gasoline, and e-LG. HIF Global said it confirms that the Haru Oni e-fuels facility is capable of producing RFNBO-compliant fuels, which require hydrogen produced using 100% renewable energy and at least a 70% reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Diego Fettweis, HIF Global’s Chief Commercial Officer, stated: “HIF’s Haru Oni e-Fuels facility has achieved an important global milestone, becoming the first facility outside the EU to be RFNBO certified, the EU’s highest standard in sustainability criteria. We look forward to producing RFNBO fuel by 2026 and continuing leading the e-Fuels market.”

To note, HIF Global also renewed the ISCC PLUS certification for the Haru Oni facility, which has been maintained since 2023.

In other news, HIF Global selected compatriot electrolyzer manufacturer Electric Hydrogen (EH2) to supply its electrolyzer systems for HIF’s e-fuels facility in Texas. Furthermore, it announced plans to locate its Tasmania e-fuels facility at the former Burnie Paper Mill site in South Burnie, a move expected to return long-term employment to the community while supporting the Australian state’s renewable energy ambitions.

The company also signed a heads of agreement (HoA) with German energy company Mabanaft for the offtake of e-methanol for the shipping industry. In addition, the producer was granted the “first” domestic approval for an e-fuels pathway under the California Air Resource Board’s (CARB) Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) program.

