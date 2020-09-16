LIQUIND Marine ticks its LNG bunkering first

September 16, 2020, by Adnan Bajic

German LNG fueling network developer LIQUIND completed its first bunkering operation of a seagoing vessel in the port of Brunsbüttel.

Courtesy of LIQUIND Marine

LIQUIND Marine, on behalf of the Nordic energy company Gasum, supplied four trucks to DEME’s trailing suction hopper dredger Scheldt River. A total of 72 tons of LNG were supplied to the dredger in parallel with the unloading operation, LIQUIND said in its statement.

LIQUIND Marine is a unit of the Berlin-based LIQUIND 24/7. LIQUIND owns and operates eight fueling stations in operation and another 15 under preparation.

Capitalizing on the experience of developing infrastructure for alternative fuels in the last years, the Berlin-based company has further enhanced its market position by expanding its capabilities in the marine sector, the company said in its statement.

For the Hamburg-based unit LIQUIND Marine, Jan Schubert has joined the team as head of sales & marketing. He took over the newly created position and returns to the firm after five years working in various positions focusing on LNG in the shipping industry.

Schubert sees significant potential to further develop the respective supply infrastructure. This creates synergies with other front runners in the LNG industry.

Christian Schneider managing director of LIQUIND Marine and Jan Schubert both said, “the cooperation with Gasum perfectly fits into our plans for the future development of LIQUIND Marine.“

In parallel to developing the infrastructure, LIQUIND Marine is focusing on realizing additional emissions reduction potential that gas-fueled vessels have to offer through providing Liquefied Bio Gas (LBG) for the shipping industry in Northwest Europe.