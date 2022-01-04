Lithium-ion batteries part of new 1.5 GW offshore wind project in South Korea

January 4, 2022, by Adrijana Buljan

Singapore-headquartered subsea engineering company G8 and South Korean industrial business group Holim Tech have entered into an agreement to develop a 1.5 GW of offshore wind project paired with lithium-ion energy storage system in South Korea.

“We are pleased to initiate the commercial execution of this significant project after detailed evaluation and planning, with local authority permission to proceed”, said Pascal Cheon, G8 Korea’s COO.

The companies’ representatives inspected the construction site and coastal facilities for the deployment of wind turbines in November 2021, followed by the official agreement signing ceremony for the 1.5 GW project on 24 December 2021, according to a press release from the two partners.

Holim Tech

The energy storage system (ESS) will comprise next-generation ultra stable lithium-ion batteries from G8’s technology partner 3DOM.

“Energy storage will be an important element to propel large scale renewables forward. This project will be an important step for both G8 and the South Korean Wind Power industry, as it will be one of the largest offshore wind farm projects in Asia to utilize our next generation energy storage technologies, offering our commercial and utility clients a complete and long-lasting energy storage solution”, said Gerald Tan, Managing Director of G8 Group.

The two companies also plan to use G8’s precision cable lay and protection technologies to install the high-voltage subsea power cables, saying that this would ensure the maximum long-term security of the power connection to the grid.

G8 and Holim Tech noted that the project would utilise global leading standards in offshore wind technology while supporting the local construction and marine industries.