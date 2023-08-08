Lloyd’s Register awards first UK approval for remote inspection techniques

August 8, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

Lloyd’s Register has awarded Aberdeen-based 3D scanning company Viewport3 with the first UK approval for remote inspection techniques using underwater photogrammetry.

Source: Viewport3

“It is a huge honour for a small company like Viewport3 to receive such a credible certification. Our team are absolutely delighted that our hard work over the last few years has been recognised, and that our photogrammetry processes has now been verified by such a highly regarded organisation,” Chris Harvey, Co-Founder and Director of Viewport3.

The certification was granted following an offshore project along with an onshore validation trial, which involved using photogrammetry to verify mooring chain link critical dimensions to a sub-millimetric level – a level of accuracy and data density that far exceeds those attained by traditional approaches, Viewport3 said.

As a result, the company developed new reporting methods said to better suit the high-resolution 3D replica of mooring links, that meet the requirements of both field operator and statutory inspection regulations.

During the same campaign, Viewport3 also deployed a modified version of its subsea capture system to measure anomalies on several fairlead assemblies. Due to the location of the anomalies, this scanning activity needed to take place between the back plate of the fairlead and the mooring line itself.

According to Viewport3, this was achieved through collaboration with the remote offshore vehicle (ROV) team and the offshore Viewport3 personnel, using the modified system to light up and capture the extremely tight-access areas.

“Our 3D scanning photogrammetry technology offers numerous benefits to our ever-growing client base. It allows us to capture precise, technical grade results which produce visually correct, and therefore reliable outputs,” Harvey said.