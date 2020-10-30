Lloyd’s Register launches Maritime Decarbonisation Hub

October 30, 2020, by Jasmina Ovcina

Lloyd’s Register [LR] has launched a dedicated centre of excellence to accelerate decarbonisation of the world of shipping.

The Maritime Decarbonisation Hub, a joint initiative between Lloyd’s Register Group and Foundation, brings together thought leaders and experts with the aim of helping the maritime industry design, develop and commercialise the pathways to future fuels required for decarbonisation.

Shipping needs to make a radical shift to zero-carbon energy sources in the coming three decades to reduce the sector’s total greenhouse gas emissions by at least 50% of 2008 levels by 2050 – a target set by the IMO.

Going beyond energy efficiency and determining the right pathways for companies to decarbonize is a difficult task, hence, the sector has been forging partnerships and R&D hubs to accelerate and facilitate the process.

A steering group of external stakeholders is in place to ensure the hub focuses on the challenges that matter to the industry.

Under the leadership of Charles Haskell, LR’s Decarbonisation Programme Manager, the LR Maritime Decarbonisation Hub is open to undertaking and actively seeking partnerships with stakeholders across the industry, focused on creating a more sustainable future for shipping.

Through collaboration, producing, and sharing evidence-based research, the Maritime Decarbonisation Hub aims to facilitate the technically complex decision-making and robust investment considerations industry players will encounter during this transition.

“The LR Maritime Decarbonisation Hub will provide key stakeholders in the value chain with guidance at every step of their journey as they reduce the carbon intensity of their operations,” said Haskell.

”At the same time, it will offer policy makers evidence-based advice on the most efficient means of enabling and supporting this transition.”

“By centralising our expertise with the creation of the LR Maritime Decarbonisation Hub, we can actively collaborate with players across the industry to achieve these ambitions,” said LR Marine and Offshore Director Nick Brown.