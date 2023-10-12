LNG Croatia and SK E&S eye LNG and renewables collaboration

October 12, 2023, by Aida Čučuk

Zagreb-based LNG Croatia has signed a joint development agreement with Seoul-based SK E&S for possible cooperation in the field of the LNG industry, renewable energy sources and energy efficiency.

Courtesy of LNG Croatia

LNG Croatia said the two companies will work together on projects for the efficiency of the LNG terminal in Croatia, CO2 capture and the development of an LNG distribution and bunker station.

The signing was done by the Vice President of Global Business Development Youngwook Yoo of SK E&S and the Managing Director of LNG Croatia Ivan Fugaš.

To remind, LNG Croatia is operating a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) on the island of Krk in Croatia, while SK E&S is responsible for energy sectors such as LNG, renewables and hydrogen within the SK Group.

In June 2023, Finnish technology group Wärtsilä secured a contract to extend the capacity of the regasification system installed onboard the LNG Croatia with a new regasification module expected to supplement the vessel’s existing onboard Wärtsilä regasification system, and additionally, it was reported that Wärtsilä will supply the engineering for the capacity conversion.

Being Croatia’s first LNG import facility, the FSRU started commercial operations in January 2021.