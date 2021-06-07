LNG-powered ferry Aurora Botnia sets off on sea trials

June 7, 2021, by Sanja Pekic

Finnish shipping company Wasaline’s LNG-powered ferry Aurora Botnia has left shipbuilder Rauma Marine’s shipyard for its sea trials, ahead of delivery expected later this month.

Courtesy of Rauma Marine Constructions

The car and passenger ferry Aurora Botnia has set off on 6 June for the first sea trial. It is expected to be delivered to Wasaline in mid-June.

The LNG-powered ferry will operate the route between the Finnish city of Vaasa and the Swedish city of Umeå. The vessel features Wartsila’s four engines and is able to run on both LNG and biogas (LBG).

The delivery was previously scheduled for May, but it was postponed due to Covid-related reasons.

In February, the Nordic energy company Gasum entered into a deal to build an LNG customer terminal in Vaskiluoto in Vassa where it will supply LNG to Aurora Botnia.