Höegh Autoliners’ fifth multi-fuel Aurora-class PCTC hits the water

Vessels
May 20, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Norwegian shipping company Höegh Autoliners’ fifth multi-fuel Aurora-class vessel has departed China Merchants Heavy Industry’s shipyard, ready to commence its commercial operations.

Credit: Höegh Autoliners via LinkedIn

As disclosed, the 9,100 CEU capacity Höegh Sunrise is on its way to Shanghai, where it will bunker before sailing to Japan and finally toward Europe.

Dubbed “the largest and most environmentally friendly car carrier class currently sailing the seas,” Höegh Autoliners’ twelve-unit Aurora-class fleet will be equipped with multi-fuel engines that can run on marine gas oil (MGO) and liquefied natural gas (LNG). A transition to zero-carbon fuels is possible with appropriate vessel modifications.

Note that the Auroras are said to be “the first in the PCTC segment” to receive classification society DNV’s ammonia-ready and methanol-ready notations.

As part of Höegh Autoliners’ ambition to be a net-zero emissions operator by 2040, the PCTCs are expected to be able to cut carbon emissions per car transported by 58% from the current industry standard.

The company stressed that the ships can be connected to the grid while ashore, meaning that all auxiliary engines can be turned off, and cargo operations can be carried out with zero emissions while at port.

To remind, the first two Aurora-class vessels, Höegh Aurora and Höegh Borealis, were delivered in August and October 2024, while the third and fourth units, Höegh Australis and Höegh Sunlight, joined the fleet in January 2025.

The shipowner anticipates that all Auroras will be delivered and in operation by the first half of 2027.

It is worth mentioning that just days after taking delivery of its fourth multi-fuel Aurora-class PCTC, Höegh Autoliners secured two long-term contracts with two undisclosed “major international car producers” for the transport of cars in the company’s key trade lanes.

Reportedly, one contract lasts until April 2029, while the other has a duration of two years with another two-year option. As per the company, both are signed at rates and terms reflecting the current market level.

