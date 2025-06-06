Viking Line
Back to overview
Home Electric Viking Line to deploy ‘world’s largest’ all-electric ferry on Helsinki-Tallinn route

Viking Line to deploy ‘world’s largest’ all-electric ferry on Helsinki-Tallinn route

Vessels
June 6, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Finland-based shipping company Viking Line is to launch an emission-free route between Helsinki and Tallinn, Estonia, which will be serviced by what is hailed as “the world’s biggest” all-electric passenger car ferry.

Credit: Viking Line

As disclosed, Viking Line has submitted a funding application to the EU’s Innovation Fund for the construction of the ferry. Christened Helios, the vessel could enter service in the Gulf of Finland as soon as the 2030s.

Developed by Viking Line’s team, the ferry concept was based on a research collaboration between the Finnish firm, shipbuilder Rauma Marine Constructions and a number of other partners.

The ferry will reportedly be equipped with a battery capacity of around 85-100 megawatt hours (MWh). It is set to transport up to 2,000 passengers across the Gulf in just over two hours. As disclosed, the length of the concept vessel is 195 meters. Its width is envisioned to be 30 meters, while the unit is projected to achieve a speed of approximately 23 knots.

According to Viking Line, the ferry will necessitate a charging capacity of over 30 MWh.

Speaking on the development, Viking Line’s CEO Jan Hanses said that this was a ‘great opportunity’ for both Helsinki and Tallinn ports in terms of the establishment of a green maritime corridor between Estonia and Finland.

“Electric shipping is not created solely by ship investments. It also requires efficient, reliable charging infrastructure in ports. The home port for the new electric vessels would be Jätkäsaari, where the Port of Helsinki has a development and expansion programme underway until 2032. The progress of this project is extremely important for our own plans,” he further elaborated, adding that the company has plans to book at least two units that would service the planned route.

Emission-free shipping in the Gulf of Finland is promoted by the FIN-EST Green Corridor project, which was implemented by the cities of Helsinki and Tallinn in October 2023. Founders and members also include the ports of Helsinki and Tallinn, Estonia’s Ministry of Climate, Viking Line, Rederi AB Eckerö and Tallink Grupp.

The FIN-EST Green Corridor greenlit 19 joint projects covering an array of initiatives that would support climate neutrality in October 2024, signalling the next stage of this vision.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

As understood, most passenger and freight traffic from the Port of Helsinki is bound for Estonia. Per the port’s predictions, passenger traffic between the city’s West Harbour and Tallinn could balloon from 5.5 million in 2024 to 11.6 million passengers by 2040. Cargo volumes are also anticipated to grow.

“The Helsinki–Tallinn route performed particularly well last year, and we believe volume will continue to increase – there is strong demand, based on need, for connections between Finland and the Baltic. EU emissions trading fees and tightening regulations place an ever larger burden on fossil fuel-based maritime traffic every year, but emission-free technology would enable us to increase capacity on the route,” Hanses remarked.

Over the past years, Viking Line has steadied its course toward low-emission shipping – and Net Zero – by investing what is estimated to be hundreds of millions of euros in new technologies.

For instance, the shipping player’s 2013-built passenger vessel Viking Grace was described as the ‘world’s first’ unit of its type to use both liquefied natural gas (LNG) and biogas as fuel. In 2021, trial testing of rotor sail technology developed by Finland’s Norsepower onboard Viking Grace was wrapped up, showcasing the potential of wind propulsion combined with dual-fuel specifications. In 2022, the company added the Finnish-flagged LNG-powered Viking Glory to its roster.

In addition to liquefied natural gas, the company has also embraced the use of biofuel. To remind, in January 2025, Viking Line unveiled its biofuel-based sustainable effort for cutting down on greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from conference trips on three vessels on its Helsinki routes.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

Related news

List of highlighted news articles