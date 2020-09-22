LOC Group wins with LS Cable & System

September 22, 2020, by Adis Ajdin

Marine and engineering consultancy LOC Group has won a contract with South Korean LS Cable & System, for the installation of subsea electricity supply cables between Bahrain and Hawar Island.

The project will see the installation of three 25-kilometre cables to provide electricity from the main island of Bahrain to the Hawar Islands.

Under the contract, the scope of work covers marine warranty survey services for all transportation and installation marine operations.

This contract win follows a number of previously announced projects between LS Cables & Systems and LOC Group companies.

LOC’s Longitude Engineering backed LS Cables & Systems for the installation of two HVAC power cable systems in South East Asia.

The team at LOC Korea will manage the project.

It will carry out all technical document review, as well as on-site attendance to approve marine procedures and the fleet for transportation operations from Korea to Bahrain.

LOC’s Middle East offices will also support the team at LOC Korea for the installation operations offshore Bahrain.

Kim Zhoongheun, LOC Korea country manager, commented:

“Winning the competitive tender of such a prestigious project, which will see LOC work across a number of jurisdictions, is testament to both the relationship between the two companies, and the wider Group’s standing in the industry with regard to subsea cable and interconnector installation operations.”