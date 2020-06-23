LOC scores Johan Sverdrup job with Equinor

International marine and engineering consulting firm LOC Group has been awarded a new scope of work on the Johan Sverdrup oil field with Norwegian oil major Equinor.

LOC said on Tuesday that the contract was awarded to the Norwegian entity of the LOC Group.

The company will provide marine warranty surveyor (MWS) services for the subsea umbilical, risers, and flowlines (SURF) development on the Johan Sverdrup oil field in the North Sea.

The scope of work is for part of the Phase 2 development of the field. The group has been providing MWS services on the development of the Johan Sverdrup field since 2015.

LOC’s work under this contract falls under an existing frame agreement. The work will include a review of the project, procedural and technical design documentation relating to marine operations, as well as on-site attendances to approve operations for project critical cargo, pipelines, cables, and umbilical.

In addition, the SURF development includes substantial subsea infrastructure of approximately 100 kilometres of rigid pipelines.

Kevin Sirski, managing director and naval architect at LOC Norway, said: “LOC Stavanger is very pleased to be continuing its work on the Johan Sverdrup Field with Equinor, a leading global energy company.

“We have been a long-term provider of MWS services for Equinor on this field and we are delighted that we will continue working on this exciting development through to the completion of Phase 2 in 2022”.

LOC Group also announced on Tuesday that it secured a five-year contract from Japan’s Inpex for work on the Ichthys LNG project in Australia.

The deal covers the provision of marine warranty services and marine assurance for the project and its associated drilling operations.

In other industries, LOC won a contract to provide marine warranty services to support the development of the Jieyang Shenquan 1 offshore wind farm in China.