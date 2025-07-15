Marine warranty surveyor chosen for Australian 750 MW interconnector
July 15, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

Energy and marine consultancy ABL has been appointed to deliver marine warranty survey (MWS) services for a 750 MW, 345-kilometer-long power interconnector project in Australia.

Marinus Link

ABL’s operations in Australia will provide MWS services to support the marine transportation and installation (T&I) campaign for the submarine part of the Marinus Link interconnector, which will link Tasmania and Victoria, with 255 kilometres running undersea across Australia’s Bass Strait.

The company shall support Stage 1 of the development, including transportation operations, trenching, cable laying and burial operations, landfall and pull-in operations.

Services will include the technical review of project documentation, drawings and calculations, vessel suitability surveys and assurance for the proposed specialised fleet, DP assurance where relevant, and on-site attendance to witness and approve warranted operations.

“Marinus Link is a major development project in Australia’s energy strategy. It will facilitate the interconnection of enough power to support the equivalent of 1.5 million homes, including providing wider access to renewable energy as more of it comes online. We are really pleased to bring ABL’s global track record in supporting the safe delivery of interconnection projects, combined with our local market knowledge, to support this vital initiative,” said Jason Hannath, ABL’s country manager in Australia.

ABL has been operational in Australia since 1988, with local headquarters in Perth, and offices in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne via its sister company, renewable energy consultancy OWC.

Italy’s cable giant Prysmian will design, test, supply and install the high voltage direct current (HVDC) cable system for the interconnector.

The asset is recognised by the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) as essential in supporting the transition of the country’s energy mix from coal-fired power, enhancing renewable energy integration and storage in the wider Australian grid network, and enabling the efficient flow of energy between Tasmania and Victoria.

