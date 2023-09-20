Lomar teams up with Silicon Valley tech start-up to reduce methane emissions

September 20, 2023, by Fatima Bahtić

Lomar’s corporate venture lab lomarlab has partnered with Silicon Valley tech start-up Blue Dot Change to develop a solution that will work on the reduction of methane emissions.

Lomar

As informed, the partners will work to develop, design, and test Blue Dot Change’s compact nature-based catalyst dispenser.

The technology aims to accelerate the pace of nature’s existing methane removal process from the air by releasing iron-rich particles that contain chloride into the air, which is then converted into vapor. Sunlight then irradiates these particles, producing chlorine radicals. These, in turn, can drive reactions that convert methane into two water and one carbon dioxide molecule in the atmosphere.

“We are delighted to be working with lomarlabs and Lomar, whose industry expertise, insightful comprehension of our technology and its challenges, has undeniably propelled our development forward. lomarlabs extends far beyond merely providing us with an initial platform for our technology; the scope of its effort surpasses our wildest imagination. Together, we look forward to making a substantial impact on shipping’s net zero objectives while also providing a significant contribution to global climate repair,” Blue Dot Change Co-Founder & CEO, David Henkel-Wallace said.

“With the conclusion of MEPC80, as well as the updated 2023 GHG strategy, this collaboration further demonstrates how forward-thinking companies like Lomar focus on the ‘bigger picture’ of the industry’s greatest challenges. We have to precipitate action and invest in new technologies that can reduce harmful gasses in our atmosphere, so that we may leave this Earth in a better place for our future generations,” Advisor of Blue Dot Change, Capt. Steve Bomgardner, highlighted.

Lomarlabs invests in and supports companies that share its conviction for technological innovation as the only way for maritime shipping to grow in harmony with the environment. The firm uses Lomar’s diversified fleet of vessels as ‘floating labs’ in a real-time marine environment, helping them hit their technical milestones and optimise their business models.

Related Article Posted: 5 months ago Lomar launches new tech venture to tackle “maritime challenges” Posted: 5 months ago

Lomarlabs and Blue Dot Change will be collaborating on the design and development of this prototype system, combining Lomar’s maritime know-how with the technical skill-set that the Blue Dot Change team delivers.

In addition, they will be orchestrating additional pilots to responsibly test the mechanical deployment of their dissipation system, as well as a weather station aboard one of Lomar’s vessels to collect useful data to enrich the model.

Preparations to install and deploy the first fully operational system on a Lomar vessel will take place sometime in late 2024 or early 2025.