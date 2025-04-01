LR approves ammonia dual-fuel system design for Trafigura’s newbuilds

Back to overview
April 1, 2025, by Ajsa Habibic

The ammonia dual-fuel system designed for medium gas carriers (MGCs) being built for commodity trading company Trafigura has been approved by classification society Lloyd’s Register (LR).

Courtesy of LR

According to LR and Trafigua, the approval results from a joint development project (JDP) studying the performance of ammonia as a shipping fuel, marking a “significant step towards expanding the use of low-carbon fuels beyond specialized vessels to more diverse ship types”.

The project, which brings together multiple partners, including LR, Trafigura, HD Hyundai Mipo, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries’ Engine & Machinery Division, WinGD, Babcock LGE, Alfa Laval, and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, started in December 2024 and will continue until the new vessels are delivered.

As understood, Trafigura will be one of the first operators to commercially use these ammonia dual-systems on MGCs which are currently under construction at HD Hyundai Mipo in South Korea.

To remind, in 2024, the Singapore-based commodity trading company signed a contract with the South Korean shipbuilder for the construction of four 45,000 cubic meter MGCs, powered by WinGD ammonia dual-fuel engines and Alfa Laval’s ammonia release mitigation system.

The vessels, designed to transport both liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and ammonia, are scheduled for deliveries in 2028.

The order for the newbuild dual-fuel vessels is said to make Trafigura one of the first movers in the low-emission tanker market and send an important demand signal to the market to generate zero‑carbon fuel production and infrastructure.

The move also supports Trafigura’s commitment to reduce the carbon intensity of its own shipping fleet and aligns with the group’s commitments and participation to the WEF’s First Mover’s Coalition and Global Maritime Forum’s Getting to Zero Coalition.

“EU regulations have been crucial in allowing us to execute this order,” Andrea Olivi, Global Head of Shipping for Trafigura, commented. “If we are to decarbonise freight and increase the demand for zero-carbon fuels across the world, we need the IMO to implement regulations including EU ETS and Fuel EU maritime on a global scale. The IMO needs to introduce a simple and transparent policy framework including, in our view, a global fuel standard combined with a straightforward levy applied equally across the board.”

Panos Mitrou, LR’s Global Gas Segment Director, stated: “We are proud to have played a pivotal role in this collaborative project. It demonstrates our commitment to supporting the maritime industry’s energy transition efforts by offering exceptional technical expertise, rigorous safety evaluations, and regulatory leadership.

“As a trusted maritime services partner, we continue to pioneer the pathway enabling the adoption of alternative fuels and innovative technologies that shape the future of decarbonised shipping.”

