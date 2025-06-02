LNG carrier Kool Glacier at sea
Back to overview
Home Fossil Energy HD Hyundai’s upgrades help CoolCo future-proof its LNG fleet

HD Hyundai’s upgrades help CoolCo future-proof its LNG fleet

Technology
June 2, 2025, by Dragana Nikše

South Korea’s HD Hyundai Marine Solution (HD HMS) has completed the retrofit of a liquefied natural gas (LNG) carrier owned by Bermuda-based LNG carrier owner and operator Cool Company (CoolCo).

LNG carrier Kool Glacier; Source: Lloyd's Register

The re-liquefaction retrofit was performed on the LNG carrier Kool Glacier by HD Hyundai Marine Solution as the turnkey provider at Yiu Lian Dockyard (Shekou) in China.

Lloyd’s Register (LR), which disclosed the news, provided comprehensive technical oversight and flexible classification support in the process. This included the expedited notation for the re-liquefaction unit installation, ensuring the ship’s delivery remained on schedule.

Jose Navarro, Global Gas Technology Director at LR, said: “This achievement demonstrates LR’s reputation as a trusted partner for LNG operators looking to future-proof their fleets. By enabling CoolCo to meet its efficiency and sustainability ambitions, LR continues to lead the way in supporting the transition to a lower-carbon maritime industry.”

The upgrade was designed to manage the boil-off gas (BOG), an issue LR says has affected LNG carriers for a long time. Thanks to the integration of the ALaT TBF 1800 sub-cooling re-liquefaction system, with a capacity of 2.1 tonnes per hour, the 2014-built 162,000-cubic-meter Kool Glacier can now condense this BOG and liquefy it, improving operational efficiency and environmental performance.

The sub-cooler technology is said to cut BOG generated during maritime transportation and waiting periods at terminals, thus reducing operational costs and the vessel’s carbon footprint.

“LR’s flexible approach and technical expertise proved invaluable throughout this complex retrofit project. Their ability to deliver timely solutions, particularly regarding notation assignment exemptions for the re-liquefaction unit, ensured we met our scheduling requirements,” noted CoolCo’s CEO, Richard Tyrrell.

As disclosed, the retrofit commissioning and cold test were completed ahead of schedule, with the vessel departing on March 16, 2025. After that, the Kool Glacier completed gas trials during a laden voyage from Papua New Guinea to Thailand in early May 2025.

This is said to be the second re-liquefaction retrofit in CoolCo’s fleet, following a similar upgrade performed on the Kool Husky. Additionally, two more vessels are scheduled for upgrade, with the company planning to upgrade five vessels in total with sub-coolers. As regulatory pressure increases and fuel efficiency becomes more vital, LR expects these retrofits to become more in demand.

In addition to helping boost LNG fleet efficiency, Lloyd’s Register recently handed out an approval in principle (AiP) for a standardized model of a multi-purpose LNG floater-offshore (MLF-O) to Samsung Heavy Industries, together with two other classification societies.

Related Article

Related news

List of highlighted news articles