Mabanaft rebrands to reflect shift toward future-oriented energy solutions

May 20, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

After more than 75 years, Germany-based Mabanaft Group has rebranded as MB Energy to reflect its transformation into a future-focused energy supplier, with a renewed emphasis on customer focus, innovation, and energy transition.

Archive; Tank terminal Hamburg, Blumensand. Image by Oiltanking Deutschland - enport by MB Energy; Courtesy of Mabanaft - MB Energy

As informed, the Mabanaft Group has been operating with over 50 different brands and will now consolidate them under the MB Energy logo. Reportedly, this also includes the brands of ‘Oiltanking Germany, Hungary, and Denmark,’ which will be renamed ‘enport – by MB Energy.’

“Decentralized energy supply plays a crucial role in the energy transition and security of supply. Through the tank storage systems of Oiltanking Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG, which will operate under the new brand enport – by MB Energy, and its many years of experience in energy and fuel trading, the MB Energy Group ensures a stable energy supply and distribution. The group thus actively contributes to energy supply and supports industries, companies, and households with customized energy solutions – also with an eye toward the future when it comes to lower-carbon solutions,” the group said.

It is understood that with its new brand identity, the MB Energy Group seeks to position itself as an emerging player in the energy industry, combining tradition and innovation. The company aims to remain true to its Hanseatic roots while simultaneously exploring new avenues for pioneering technologies.

Jonathan Perkins, CEO of MB Energy, commented: “Our new brand marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter – it’s far more than just a new name or a new logo. It embodies our clear commitment to a secure and sustainable energy supply. Thanks to our strong roots in Germany and our many years of experience in Europe and beyond, we are able to provide our customers with reliable and flexible energy solutions and a powerful storage infrastructure today – and will continue to be at their side tomorrow as their needs evolve. With this bold step, we are setting the course for the future of our company and the markets we serve. We have a history spanning over 75 years that we are very proud of, and we are looking ahead to a secure energy supply that will be fit for the future.”

