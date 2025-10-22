Back to overview
Gen2 Energy and MB Energy eye liquid hydrogen supply chain from Norway to Germany

Collaboration
October 22, 2025, by Aida Čučuk

Norwegian hydrogen producer Gen2 Energy and German energy company MB Energy, formerly Mabanaft, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a collaboration focusing primarily on production, offtake, and distribution of RFNBO-compliant liquid hydrogen from Gen2 Energy’s project portfolio in Norway to MB Energy’s end customers in Germany.

It is understood that the MoU forms the basis for a long-term collaboration over the next three years, building on MB Energy’s experience in importing, storing, distributing, and marketing of liquid energy products and Gen2 Energy’s insight into the production and distribution of green hydrogen.

As disclosed, the key focus area for the collaboration is the development of a supply chain for liquid hydrogen. Various logistics and transport options are expected to be examined, taking into account price, as well as technical and safety implications.

Volker Ebeling, Senior Vice President, New Energy, Supply & Infrastructure at MB Energy, commented: “With Gen2 Energy, we have an experienced partner at our side. We believe in the long-run potential of liquid hydrogen as an important enabler for the energy transition and particularly for the commercial transport sector. This cooperation will take us one step closer to that energy future.”

Lena Halvari, CEO of Gen2 Energy, stated: “Our collaboration with MB Energy provides access to the German market. Producing RFNBO compliant liquid Hydrogen at industrial scale requires access to a significant hydrogen market, including Germany. We are pleased to see that the production and supply chain under our development can serve customers like MB Energy that see green liquid hydrogen as a valuable enabler of the energy transition.”

