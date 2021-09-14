Back to overview
Home Green marine Maersk CEO demands end date for fossil fuel use in shipping
Premium

Maersk CEO demands end date for fossil fuel use in shipping

September 14, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic Prevljak

Søren Skou, CEO of the world’s biggest container shipping company Maersk, has called on the UN maritime body to determine the end date for the use of fossil fuels in the shipping industry.

Premium content

Checking for account.

Premium

Premium content

Want to become future-proof?

 
Become a PREMIUM Subscriber

Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from

  • In-depth articles PREMIUM articles
  • Videos with insights from industry leaders
  • Customized newsletters with content that suits you
  • Premium event sessions on demand
  • And much more!

Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now

Best value

 

Yearly

First month for free

only € 12,60 per month

Buy now

 

Monthly

only €15,13 per month

Buy now

 

Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here.

 

Premium content

Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content.

Want to become future-proof?

 
Become a PREMIUM Subscriber

Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from

  • In-depth articles PREMIUM articles
  • Videos with insights from industry leaders
  • Customized newsletters with content that suits you
  • Premium event sessions on demand
  • And much more!

Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now

Best value

 

Yearly

First month for free

only € 12,60 per month

Buy now

 

Monthly

only €15,13 per month

Buy now

 

Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here.

 

Related news

List of highlighted news articles

Related Partners

  • Partner

    KOEDOOD MARINE GROUP

  • Partner

    Damen Shipyards Group

  • Partner

    Navingo B.V.