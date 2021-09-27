Maersk, CCS team up on carbon-neutral technologies

September 27, 2021, by Fatima Bahtić

Danish shipping giant A.P. Moller – Maersk has signed three separate cooperation framework agreements with China Classification Society (CCS) to speed up its decarbonization efforts.

As informed, the agreements mainly focus on scientific and technological innovation projects, life-cycle green fuel availability and infrastructure, as well as design for carbon-neutral vessels. Both parties will invite research institutes to establish a joint force for the project.

“Maersk has set a clear and ambitious goal to become carbon neutral by 2050. China, as a globally leading maritime and shipbuilding nation, will be a crucial partner towards ensuring that our industry will be able to respond effectively to the climate change challenge,” Jens Eskelund, Managing Director of Maersk China Limited said.

“We are very pleased to join hands with CCS to collaborate on carbon-neutral technologies and standards and explore the opportunities for international cooperation within sustainable and zero carbon shipping.”

“China and Denmark are natural partners as we are global leaders in the maritime industry. Maritime decarbonization can only be achieved successfully through strong international collaboration and exchange of knowledge,” Thomas Østrup, Møller Danish Ambassador to China added.

The agreements will be valid for an initial of two years.

The company is accelerating efforts to decarbonize marine operations, most recently with the order of 8 large container vessels capable of being operated on carbon-neutral methanol.

The first vessel will be introduced in the first quarter of 2024.