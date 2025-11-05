Maersk
Maersk taps Chinese yard for 8+4 LNG dual-fuel boxships

November 5, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Danish shipping and logistics titan A.P. Moller – Maersk has placed an order for at least eight dual-fuel container vessels powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG) at China’s New Times Shipbuilding (NTS).

Illustration; Photo: Maersk

According to data from Greek shipbroker Intermodal, the order includes an option for four additional units. Maersk will reportedly cash out $193 million for each of the 18,000 TEU containerships.

As informed, once completed, the LNG-fueled vessels are planned to be handed over to Maersk in 2028 and 2029.

Given their dual-fuel specifications and the capability to run on liquefied natural gas, the boxships are expected to accomplish tremendous reductions in carbon dioxide (CO2) as well as other harmful pollutant emissions. As such, the units are anticipated to be an important piece of Maersk’s sustainability puzzle, which envisions carbon-neutral operations by 2040.

A May 2025 analysis done by industry coalition SEA-LNG also indicated that ships with LNG dual-fuel capabilities offer shipowners a commercial advantage, that is, a shorter payback period via fuel optionality and access to widely established infrastructure compared to other alternative energy sources like methanol, ammonia or very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO).

The Copenhagen-headquartered Maersk, one of the largest maritime transport players in the world, has endeavored to keep pace with the growing decarbonization momentum in the shipping industry, having shown ballooning interest in ships powered by both LNG and other fuel options.

For instance, between 2027 and 2029, the company is projected to welcome ten 17,000 TEU liquefied natural gas-fueled containerships that were booked at the beginning of November last year at China’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.

On the other hand, similarly to other vessel construction companies in China, which is the world’s top player in the sector, New Times Shipbuilding has both clinched multiple orders and handed over a number of vessels in the past months.

For instance, in November 2024, NTS was tapped by German shipping giant Hapag-Lloyd for the construction of twelve 9,200 TEU LNG dual-fuel container vessels, with deliveries scheduled between 2027 and 2029.

What is more, in April this year, Swiss heavyweight Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) and NTS held a christening ceremony for a trio of units boasting the same specifications.

