Maersk to ship Bestseller’s products using sustainable biofuel

June 29, 2021, by Naida Hakirevic

Danish container shipping and logistics major A.P. Moller – Maersk has signed a fully carbon-neutral transport agreement on ocean services with compatriot fashion company Bestseller.

As informed, the open-ended agreement on lifestyle logistics covers all of Bestseller’s global transportation requirements and includes inland logistics and CFS handling (warehousing).

“I am very pleased that Bestseller, one of the top fashion and lifestyle groups in the world, has chosen Maersk ECO Delivery to reduce the company’s carbon footprint in transportation at sea,” Vincent Clerc, Executive Vice President and CEO Ocean & Logistics, A.P. Moller – Maersk, commented.

“This is a solution that makes a real difference as ECO Delivery uses sustainable biofuel to power selected Maersk-vessels and helps Bestseller make progress towards their ambitious sustainability goals.”

Bestseller has an ambitious climate strategy with clear reduction targets in line with the Paris agreement with the ultimate goal of becoming climate positive. It has through the Science Based Targets Initiative committed to reduce absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions with 50 pct. by 2030, and scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services and upstream and downstream transportation by 30 pct over the same timeframe.

“We see the option of leveraging biofuel for our sea transportation as an important course of action. We are pleased to be working with Maersk to take this initial step, which we expect to be one of several on our way to ultimately realizing a fully carbon neutral transportation option,” Thomas Børglum-Jensen, Bestseller’s CFO and Head of Logistics, said.

The Maersk ECO Delivery is a biofuel that is carbon neutral and manufactured from recycled sustainable biomass. It is certified as a sustainable fuel by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) body.

Related Article Posted: over 2 years ago Maersk to Pilot New Biofuel with Select Companies Posted: over 2 years ago

The global agreement on ECO Delivery and long-term logistics partnership between Maersk and Bestseller will enter effect as of 1st September 2021.