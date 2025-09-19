Maersk
Back to overview
Home Shipbuilding Maersk’s methanol fleet enriched by latest dual-fuel containership

Maersk’s methanol fleet enriched by latest dual-fuel containership

Vessels
September 19, 2025, by Sara Kosmajac

Denmark-based container shipping giant A.P. Moller – Maersk has taken delivery of the third methanol dual-fuel boxship in a series of six being built at a yard in South Korea.

Courtesy of Maersk via LinkedIn

According to a social media post, Maersk welcomed the latest 17,480 TEU unit in mid-September, following an official christening ceremony. The vessel, which was constructed by shipbuilding major HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI), was formally named Bangkok Maersk.

As informed, the Denmark-flagged newbuilding’s overall length is 351 meters, while its beam is 56 meters. Moreover, the roughly 198,229 dwt container vessel has been classed by the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

Owing to the fact that it can run on methanol, the newbuild is expected to achieve an emission reduction of potentially up to 60%, making Bangkok Maersk an ‘important’ part of the company’s strategy to reach net-zero operations by 2040.

Bangkok Maersk joins the Copenhagen-headquartered maritime transport player’s fleet around a month after its sister ship, the methanol-powered Beijing Maersk, was added to the roster. Just a month before that, Maersk’s methanol fleet was expanded with the handover of the series’ inaugural newbuild, the 17,480 TEU Berlin Maersk.

Both of the sister vessels are servicing the shipping company’s East-West network, while Bangkok Maersk is expected to follow in due time.

This content is available after accepting the cookies.

View on Offshore-energy.

In addition to this, at the beginning of June this year, it was announced that “the world’s first series of large dual-fuel methanol container vessels” was officially complete, with the arrival of the 16,200 TEU Axel Maersk.

As previously reported, the christening ceremony for the containership was held at HD Hyundai Heavy Industry’s yard just days before that, specifically on May 27.

It is worth noting that Maersk presently owns just above seven hundred vessels, on top of operating a number of terminals around the world through its APM Terminals division.

The most recent one to have commenced commercial operations is the Rijeka Gateway, located in Croatia. The Rijeka Gateway, according to APM Terminals, is envisioned to be the most modern remote-controlled container terminal in this part of Europe.

OE logo

𝐏𝐨𝐰𝐞𝐫 𝐘𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐖𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 ⤵️

𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐩𝐨𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐰𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝!

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐮𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐟𝐲 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐬𝐡𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐲!

ADVERTISE on Offshore-Energy.biz
Related news

List of highlighted news articles