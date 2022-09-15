Magseis Fairfield secures more North Sea work

September 15, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak

Magseis Fairfield has secured an increased project scope for an offshore survey in the North Sea awarded in June 2020.

The project is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2023, with an expected duration of approximately three months, using the Z700 technology.

It was initially scheduled to commence in the second quarter 2021, but was deferred at the request of the client, Magseis said.

“We are pleased that we have, in good collaboration with one of our key clients, concluded on an increased project scope with updated terms and conditions to reflect the current market conditions,” said Carel Hooijkaas, CEO of Magseis Fairfield.

From company-related news, it was most recently reported that Magseis Renewables completed a high-resolution 3D seismic data acquisition offshore Norway over a carbon storage (CCS) area.

The company used its extended high-resolution (XHR) acquisition technology combined with ocean bottom nodes (OBN), to provide detailed imaging of the targeted carbon storage reservoir and the overburden.

