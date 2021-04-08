Magseis Fairfield secures OBN survey gig

April 8, 2021, by Amir Garanovic

Seabed seismic player Magseis Fairfield has been awarded an ocean bottom node (OBN) survey in the Gulf of Mexico.

Illustration (Courtesy of Magseis Fairfield)

The survey will be conducted for a multi-client company, Magseis Fairfield said.

The duration of the survey is approximately four months and will be executed in 2021 using our ZXPLR deep-water ocean bottom node technology.

Carel Hooijkaas, COO at Magseis Fairfield, said: “This project is yet another confirmation that our clients continue to see clear value in obtaining high quality OBN data to evaluate existing and new licenses in the Gulf of Mexico. This contract demonstrates that the Gulf of Mexico continues to be a core area for our services and represents a very meaningful addition to our 2021 backlog”.

As reported earlier, Magseis Fairfield secured a new deep-water 4D OBN monitor survey in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico for a repeat customer early in February.

At the time, the Oslo-listed company said it expects the new survey campaign to kick off in mid-Q2 2021, and run for approximately two months.