As 410-day campaign wraps up, TGS sets record for ‘longest deepwater node survey’

December 28, 2023, by Nadja Skopljak

TGS has completed a 410-day deepwater node survey campaign offshore Guyana ahead of schedule, setting a record for the longest deepwater node survey.

Illustration only. Source: TGS

On December 1, the final node recovery marked the culmination of three exclusive ocean bottom node (OBN) surveys commissioned by ExxonMobil Guyana.

TGS acquired 2,400 square kilometers of OBN data within a span of 410 days, concluding the data acquisition process 20 days ahead of the projected schedule.

During field operations, TGS earned 12 Catch of the Week (COTW) awards from ExxonMobil Wells which acknowledge outstanding achievements related to health, safety and the environment across all of ExxonMobil Wells’ operations worldwide.

The company said it had also recovered 1.2 metric tons of marine debris, removing a large amount of discarded fishing gear, plastics and other harmful debris from the marine environment in Guyana.

Carel Hooijkaas, Executive Vice President of Acquisition at TGS, said: “In the history of our company, we have delivered many firsts. This project was another first, with the longest deepwater node survey being successfully acquired for ExxonMobil Guyana. We did this safely and efficiently in one of the most congested fields in the world. We worked in true collaboration to deliver an OBN dataset which will deliver value to ExxonMobil for years to come.”

In terms of other news coming from the company, TGS recently secured an OBN data acquisition contract in the North Sea for a repeat customer. The news came a week after the company announced the completion of the imaging phase for the priority area of its NOAKA OBN multi-client seismic survey in the Norwegian North Sea.