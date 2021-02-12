Magseis Fairfield lands new Gulf of Mexico project

February 12, 2021, by Adis Ajdin

Seabed seismic player Magseis Fairfield has secured a new deep-water 4D OBN monitor survey in the US Gulf of Mexico for a repeat customer.

The company plans to carry out the survey with its ZXPLR technology, currently in use for ongoing projects in the same geographical area.

Mid-December last year, Magseis Fairfield booked a three-month project in the US GoM, which started in Q1 2021.

The Oslo-listed company expects the new survey campaign to kick off in mid-Q2 2021, and run for approximately two months.

Carel Hooijkaas, CEO in Magseis Fairfield, said:

“We are glad to see our customers recognising the value we bring, and award us repeat business. This contract represents an important addition to our overall backlog, and specifically extends our backlog for the ZXPLR crew in the region.”

Related Article Posted: 4 months ago Magseis Fairfield bags Gulf of Mexico OBN deal Posted: 4 months ago

To remind, in September last year, Magseis Fairfield won a deep-water 4D OBN survey in the US GoM. This project was also for an undisclosed repeat customer.

The survey started in December 2020, with duration of approximately 80 days.

Furthermore, the company landed additional work this week for an undisclosed energy major offshore Angola.

A deep-water ocean bottom node baseline 3D survey should start in Q2 2021 and run for some three months.