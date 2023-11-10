Makai Ocean Engineering teams up with Shell to advance OTEC tech

November 10, 2023, by Amir Garanovic

Makai Ocean Engineering has signed an agreement with Shell Technology – Marine Renewable Program to further develop and test potentially transformative proprietary technologies that advance the engineering and economic viability of an offshore ocean thermal energy conversion (OTEC) system.

Makai's OTEC plant (Courtesy of Makai Ocean Engineering)

Makai’s unique concepts for OTEC systems and cutting-edge thin foil heat exchanger (TFHX) hold the potential to reduce the capital costs and operating costs of an offshore OTEC system, according to the Hawaii-based ocean technology and engineering company.

A key part of this study is to work with Shell to accelerate the timeframe for reaching true economic viability of OTEC systems.

Richard Argall, ocean energy division head at Makai, said: “Makai’s legacy with OTEC R&D spans nearly half a century. As we look ahead, our enthusiasm only grows. Partnering with Shell Technology – Marine Renewable Program provides an avenue to translate our research into actionable and commercially viable solutions. Makai’s and Shell’s shared vision is to harness marine energy sustainably, and together, we are poised to make that vision a reality.”

Shell Technology – Marine Renewable Program is pursuing the mission of finding, screening, testing, and developing marine renewable energy technologies to achieve more value with lower emissions and help build the critical energy infrastructure for the blue economy to grow and thrive.

Pak Leung, Marine Renewable Program manager for Shell Technology, added: “We congratulate the exceptional team at Makai for pursuing innovation in OTEC technologies and establishing themselves as a leader in the industry.

“As we continue to explore how to achieve more value with lower emissions through promising marine renewable energy systems, we are excited that Makai is one of our first major partners in the OTEC space.”

Makai Ocean Engineering was founded in 1973 as a diversified ocean engineering company focused on providing innovative solutions to their clients’ most challenging problems in the ocean world.

As early adopter of OTEC technology since the 1970s, Makai continues its mission to exploit practical applications of both existing and emerging technologies to unlock the vast energy potential of the ocean.

The development of Makai’s critical heat exchanger technologies was made possible with the support of United States Office of Naval Research.

According to the partners, the collaboration not only signifies progress in marine renewable energy but also stands as a testament to the future of sustainable ocean solutions.