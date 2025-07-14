Aker BP to keep Oceaneering busy for three years or longer
Back to overview
Home Subsea Oceaneering looking at up to $90M in revenue thanks to contract with ExxonMobil

Oceaneering looking at up to $90M in revenue thanks to contract with ExxonMobil

Project & Tenders
July 14, 2025, by Nadja Skopljak

U.S. subsea engineering and applied technology firm Oceaneering International has secured a contract with an affiliate of U.S. energy major ExxonMobil to provide remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services and integrated solutions at an offshore block in Angola.

Illustration. Source: Oceaneering

Oceaneering Angola and Oceaneering Marine Technologies have been awarded a contract by Esso Exploration Angola (Block 15) Limited for services in support of offshore operations in Angola Block 15.

The contract, which began on July 1, is expected to generate $80 million to $90 million in revenue over its three-year term.

The scope includes the provision of multiple work-class ROVs, ROV tooling, intervention workover control systems (IWOCS), satellite communication systems, and subsea inspection, hydrate remediation, and engineering services, set to be deployed from Esso-supplied facilities, intervention vessels, and drilling rigs.

Related Article

According to Oceaneering, this contract was re-awarded following a competitive bidding process.

Martin McDonald, Subsea Robotics Senior Vice President at Oceaneering, said: “Securing this contract renewal with Esso, a key customer, through a competitive process reinforces our position as a trusted partner in Angola’s offshore energy sector. This award not only reflects our capabilities in country for subsea robotics and intervention services but also supports our continued growth in a strategically important region.”

It was reported a couple of days ago that ExxonMobil’s Angolan subsidiary and its consortium partners had secured an extension of the production sharing contract (PSC) for Block 15 offshore Angola, extending the production period until 2037.

𝐃𝐨 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐛 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐯𝐞?

𝐇𝐮𝐫𝐫𝐲 𝐮𝐩 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝟓𝟎% 𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐝𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬!

ADVERTISING OPTIONS

Related news

List of highlighted news articles