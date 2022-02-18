Back to overview Home Subsea Malta launches tenders for pipeline to Italy in push to end gas isolation Premium Malta launches tenders for pipeline to Italy in push to end gas isolation Project & Tenders February 18, 2022, by Nadja Skopljak A company from Malta has launched three tenders seeking services for a 159-kilometer long interconnector that will connect the island to Italy, ending its gas isolation with the connection to the trans-European Gas Network. Premium content Checking for account. You need javascript to validate your login status. Premium Premium content Subscribe to continue Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. Premium content Your current account does not have access to this premium item. Please upgrade your membership to access this content. Want to become future-proof? Become a PREMIUM Subscriber Do not want to miss out on any information about Offshore Energy? Subscribe to our PREMIUM content! You benefit from In-depth articles PREMIUM articles Videos with insights from industry leaders Customized newsletters with content that suits you Premium event sessions on demand And much more! Choose your preferred PREMIUM subscription now Best value Yearly First month for free only € 12,60 per month Buy now Monthly only €15,13 per month Buy now Not ready to buy? You can also try for free here. View post tag: Malta-Italy interconnector View post tag: marine route survey View post tag: Melita TransGas Pipeline View post tag: MTGP Share this article Related news List of highlighted news articles Posted: 3 months ago Premium Survey provider wanted for Netherlands-UK gas pipeline Categories: Project & Tenders Posted: 3 months ago Posted: 3 days ago Neptune Energy, RWE unveil offshore wind-to-hydrogen project Categories: Business developments & projects Posted: 3 days ago energy transition Posted: about 1 hour ago Premium Hydrogen & CCS knocking on offshore energy’s doors Categories: Collaboration Posted: about 1 hour ago Posted: 14 days ago Turkish drillship wraps up all planned well tests on Black Sea gas field Categories: Exploration & Production Posted: 14 days ago Related Partners Partner Bachmann electronic GmbH Bachmann electronic, global automation experts with headquarters in Austria, has been optimizing customer productivity and profit for 50 years. Customers… Partner Navingo B.V. Partner Alewijnse